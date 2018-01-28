Hold police responsible should anything happen to me, Kwankwanso insists

Former Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday insisted that Commissioner of Police in Kano, Rabiu Yusuf, must be held responsible for whatever happens in Kano.

The Police in Kano had on Friday, warned Senator Kwankwaso to shelve his proposed visit to Kano on January 30, 2018, citing security threats and palpable tension trailing the proposed visit.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Kano, Kwankwaso who revealed that the commissioner of Police was already compromised and partisan in favour of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje accused the CP of improper conduct.

Kwankwaso who pointed that the Commissioner of Police is under obligation to protect life and property during his visit insisted that the planned visit would not be shelved.

Speaking through the former Secretary to the State Government, Rabiu Bichi, Kwankwaso insisted that since the CP was aware of the planned violence against his visit challenged the Police boss to neutralize the threat, saying unless the Police will consider the agents of violence above the law.

Kwankwaso, who accused the CP of misdemeanour and professional incompetence, noted that the Police have refused to act on the series of petitions written to it over open threats to his life by alleged government sponsored thugs.

Alleging that Governor Ganduje had already vowed not to allowed him visit Kano, Kwankwaso disclosed that the governor had deployed his commissioners for Special duties Abdullahi Abbas; Water resources, Musa Illiasu Kwankwaso and the self-appointed campaigner for President Buhari, Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander to orchestrate the plans.

The chairman, Reception Committee of the visit, Bichi, referred to the many incidents that took place in respect to the much-talked-about visit, stressing, “On December 16, 2017 and 15/01/2018, Musa Iliasu Kwankwaso, was on air and publicly declared on Radio Express 90.3 FM and Radio FM Pyramid 103.5, that they will never allow the Senator to come and that he was giving notice that whichever day he chooses to come they will arrange a political programme to counter the visit.

“In another choreographed pattern, the self-appointed Presidential Spokesperson Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander was on Radio Aminchi in Kano and FRCN Kaduna and publicly declared that Senator Kwankwaso will be arrested if he goes ahead with the visit.”

He disclosed that recently Kwankwaso received a letter from CP Yusuf, advising him to shelve the Kano visit, “…in line with the threats made by the three spokespersons of the governor.”

Kwankwasiyya warned that, “It is instructive to say that should anything happen to Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwanwkaso or any of his supporters during the visit the Kano state Commissioner of Police CP Rabi’u Yusuf should be held responsible for dereliction of his responsibility. “

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

