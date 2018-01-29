 Home-based Eagles Through To CHAN Semi-final | Nigeria Today
Home-based Eagles Through To CHAN Semi-final

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Okechukwu Gabriel scored an extra-time winner as Nigeria sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) with a 2-1 win over Angola at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco, yesterday. The Super Eagles will now face Sudan for a place in the final after dispatching a brave challenge from […]

The post Home-based Eagles Through To CHAN Semi-final appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

