Home sales fall across US as rising prices discourage buyers – Chron.com
|
Chron.com
|
Home sales fall across US as rising prices discourage buyers
Chron.com
WASHINGTON – U.S. home sales slid 3.6 percent in December, as rising prices and a declining number of available properties stifled purchases. The National Association of Realtors said that sales of existing homes fell last month to a seasonally …
US Housing Markets Nationwide Close Out 2017 With Dip in Sales
Current dwelling gross sales sink in December, market housing provide drops to file low
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!