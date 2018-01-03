Honduras opposition calls for ‘uprising’ against Hernandez – TVC News
Honduras opposition calls for 'uprising' against Hernandez
Opposition leaders in Honduras are calling on citizens to exercise an “uprising” against President Juan Orlando Hernandez. They have cited fraud in recent elections that secured another mandate for the incumbent. Television star, Salvador Nasralla, had …
