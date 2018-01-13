Hopeful Hearts Youth Workshop

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The first edition of The Hopeful Hearts Youth Conference was held recently. It is a mentoring, counseling and prayer programme for the youth who need to be guided mentored and prayed through the turbulent period of teenage life and early adulthood, a necessary aid to set the foundation for a successful life and marriage.

According to Modupe Kazzen, who is the convener and visioner of the workshop, “Our vision is to try to curb/reduce the alarmingly increasing rate of moral decadence and marital failure among the youths in our society today through counseling, mentoring, prayers and regular workshops with men and women who through their own exemplary lifestyles, marriage and professional experience have a deep understanding of purpose in life, marriage and society.”

The essence of this programme is to engage the youths in a speak out session, encouraging them to speak out on issues pertinent to their wellbeing and future which they may have difficulty discussing with the adults around them.

The motive is to impact them with the correct balance of mindset and to encourage them to forge ahead regardless of whatever the world may be throwing at them presently.

With their questions answered and their hope restored, the organisers were able to set them on the right track to fulfilling their destinies. Kazeem said that “The entire vision to see the lives of the youths turned around really can’t be achieved in one programme, but we have started the ball rolling with this first programme.”

The Hopeful Hearts Global Network is coordinated by Kazeem. It is a non-denominational, non-profit making organisation and two-fold Ministry; first to matured singles, widows, widowers, divorcees, single parents who have suffered marital delays or setbacks at some point or the other, and to the youths, aged 18 and above with powerful potentials who need to build their future.

They are a team of professional and accomplished men and women who have volunteered their time to serve as counselors and mentors to the youths as a way of contributing their own quota to the development of their children and the society in general by ensuring that their children and other youths are adequately prepared and guided to fulfill their purpose and destiny regardless of the distractions confronting them on a daily basis.

Patron-Pastor Ituah Ighodalo- Senior Pastor Trinity House is one of the conveners and visioners.

Other counselors and Mentors Included Mr Ademola Akinrele- Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Pastor Kola Olayebi Edward- District Pastor Sorting Out- An Arm Of Living Faith Foundation, Mrs Adebola Awolowo- Assessor In Magistrate Court On Famly Affairs, Pastor Kemi Onalaja, Pastor-in-Charge Hour of Liberty Ministries, Mrs. Abiola Orojo- a Certified Coach, Trainer and Facilitator and a special guest speaker, a reputable female music maker in Africa, Waje.

