Horror as 7 Children From The Same Family Died After Eating A Sea Turtle

Officials in Madagascar on Wednesday revealed that no less than seven children died of food poisoning after eating a sea turtle. According to NAN, the children, between a few months and 4 years old, were from the same family in the north of the island off the East African coast. “Seven children died on Jan.8 […]

The post Horror as 7 Children From The Same Family Died After Eating A Sea Turtle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

