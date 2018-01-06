Hosa Okunbor hits 60

Not many can lay claim to the rare distinction of rising to the top of two careers in a lifetime. In this, as in many other things, Captain Hosa Okunbor stands heads and shoulders above most of his peers. As an aviator of repute, he conquered the air with daring feats in the service of Nigerian airspace. As a businessman, he has also conquered the sea with his fleet of fast-moving vessels.

As he prepares to hit the significant age of 60, he has turned his attention to the last terrain of conquest: land. With badges of honour already acquired from his time in the aviation sector from where he retired as a pilot at 30, and with his numerous businesses raking in millions of naira daily, the legacy of Idahosa Wells Okunbor is almost complete.

The Edo-State-born dude and husband of beautiful Nosa Okunbor is wasting no time to cement his place in history as he recently floated the massive Wells Sam Carlos Farm in Edo State. The farm established on 1,000 hectares of land at a whooping cost of N150 billion is projected to generate no fewer than 100,000 jobs. This is besides a 20-hectare greenhouse also in Edo.

Given the foregoing, it is no wonder that Captain Hosa enjoys cult hero status in his home state. His upcoming 60th birthday celebration will no doubt be a timely opportunity for the masses and nobility alike to show their appreciation of the upstanding man of means.

