Hostage Drama In Mossel Bay

I don’t reckon a great deal goes on in Mossel Bay, other than people zooming past on the N2 and giving thanks that they don’t call it home, so a hostage situation was always going to grab headlines.

This drama unfolded in Brandwacht yesterday, and saw a 39-year-old man arrested “on multiple charges of attempted murder following a hostage situation at his parents’ house”.

Way to kick off 2018, pal.

More details via News24:

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the hostage situation unfolded around 09:00 on Sunday, after the man fired a number of shots inside the house. “Our members were dispatched to the scene after 09:00 this morning. Later, the Da Gamaskop members were joined by POPS and hostage negotiators to try and resolve the situation. Various efforts to resolve the matter were unsuccessful,” he said.

“Later though, he released his parents and brother, unharmed.” The man then fired various shots at police member, using firearms of various calibre. Pojie said there were no casualties during the incident and only damage to police and emergency vehicles. “Later we dispatched our Special Task Force who managed to defuse the situation just after 18:00 [on Sunday]. The suspect was overpowered and restrained whereafter he was taken into custody,” Pojie said.

“Our forensic experts are on scene with detectives to search for firearms and ammunition.”

Things are set to go from bad to worse for the suspect, who will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court later this week. As it stands he will face attempted murder charges, although more charges can still be added.

Makes your Monday blues seem almost bearable, right?

[source:news24]

