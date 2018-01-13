HOSTCOM elects new exco in Delta

The Delta State chapter of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil&Gas has elected a new executive to administer its affairs in the next four years.

The new executive emerged at HOSTCOM 2nd Annual General Meeting which held at Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

In an address, the out-gone Chairman, Dr. Peter.K. Egedegbe advised the newly elected executive not to jettison the idea of working closely with the government to the benefit of the communities, noting that it does not mean that the pressure group should be mortgaged.

While pointing out that his executive had challenges during his four year in office, Egedegbe said,” In spite of those challenges, we were able to achieve a lot for the host communities.”

Egedegbe also mentioned some of his achievements which includes the SEEFOR Intervention, collaboration with government, securing HOSTCOM House as Secretariat, Pipeline facilities contracts and the consolidation of HOSTCOM as a true umbrella body for communities. He assured them of achieving success with the support from the various states HOSTCOM.

“I foresee that there is peace and unity in Delta State chapter of HOSTCOM.”

“HOSTCOM is a pressure group and we pressurize the federal, state and local governments to release the dividends that accrues to HOSTCOM.”

While noting that the Delta State Chapter of HOSTCOM has made a remarkable mark, Taramiebi urged other State HOSTCOM to emulate Delta State.

The post HOSTCOM elects new exco in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

