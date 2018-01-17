Hot Tickers: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) – Market Movers
|
Forbes
|
Hot Tickers: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), The Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Market Movers
At the session level, shares of Oracle Corporation(NYSE:ORCL) moved -0.52% from the open. The most recent bid on the stock was registered at $49.59. Further, company shares have been seen trading -6.68% off of the 52 week high and 27.53% away from the …
Here's how things could really go for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO)
How Analysts Feel About The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)?
Investor's Alert: The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!