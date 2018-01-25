House C’ttee Finally Issues Bench Warrant against Globacom Chairman, Adenuga
By James Emejo in Abuja
The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the operational activities of telecommunications companies and value added service providers Thursday resolved to issue a bench warrant against the Chairman, Globacom Nigeria, Dr. Mike Adenuga, for turning down the committee’s invitations to appear before it.
It followed repeated entreaty to him to either appear in person or by representation to clear allegations of tax evasion levelled against his firm and other players in the industry.
Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Abu (APC, Niger), who had earlier warned that the issuance of an arrest warrant was close to the heart of the committee, said Globacom owes the federal government over N16.7 billion in tax arrears, according to the records before it.
Details later…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!