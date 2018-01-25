House Of Reps Issue Arrest Warrant Against Globacom’s CEO, Mike Adenuga

According to report, the House of Representatives adhoc panel on Thursday resolved to issue an arrest warrant against the chairman of Globacom Nigeria, Mike Adenuga, for constantly failing to honour its invitations. It was learnt that the panel, that is investigating operational activities of service of telecommunications companies, said in Abuja that it had summoned […]

The post House Of Reps Issue Arrest Warrant Against Globacom’s CEO, Mike Adenuga appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

