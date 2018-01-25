 How a blockchain-based digital photo notary is fighting fraud and fake news | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How a blockchain-based digital photo notary is fighting fraud and fake news

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

Truepic is an image authentication company that’s taking a high-tech approach to fighting fraud and fake news, verifying images at the point of capture and securely encoding them in the blockchain.

The post How a blockchain-based digital photo notary is fighting fraud and fake news appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.