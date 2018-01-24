 How Arsenal transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close to signing for Newcastle United – The Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Arsenal transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close to signing for Newcastle United – The Independent

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

How Arsenal transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close to signing for Newcastle United
The Independent
In 2013 Newcastle were in the market for a bargain centre forward, somebody young, quick and who could score goals. Aubameyang was their man. Martin Hardy · @mhardysport; 6 hours ago. Click to follow. The Independent Sport. Aubameyang was full of
Arsenal in pole position to sign Jonny Evans and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a combined £75mIndependent.ie
Is discarding Olivier Giroud to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a risk worth taking?Metro
Arsenal's new Henry?! Aubameyang can take the Premier League by stormGoal.com
Daily Star –Daily Post Nigeria –Express.co.uk –talkSPORT.com
all 318 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.