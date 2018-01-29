 How Buhari can make me shut up about Fulani herdsmen’s killings – Ortom | Nigeria Today
How Buhari can make me shut up about Fulani herdsmen’s killings – Ortom

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said he will not stop talking about the menace of Fulani herdsmen, until the President Muhammadu Buhari administation brings the culprits to book. Ortom stated this on Monday, while receiving a delegation of Nigeria Peace Ambassadors, who were on a fact-finding mission to the state. The Governor called […]

