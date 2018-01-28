How Buhari reduced himself to President of Katsina – Adebanjo
Elder statesman and a chieftain of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, of reducing himself to President of Katsina. Pa Adebanjo, was reacting to a statement written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, rubbishing the Buhari-led government. The leader of the influential Afenifere group, also addressed the issue of restructuring, saying […]
