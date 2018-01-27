How Buhari’s hypocrisy, tribalism, nepotism result to many agitations – Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has critized the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying its policies had caused the rise of pro-Biafra groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Ekweremadu also descended heavily on Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for going after key opposition figures, shortly after it took […]

How Buhari’s hypocrisy, tribalism, nepotism result to many agitations – Ekweremadu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

