How Church Of Satan Founder Conceived Sex Dolls – Man Claims
A Twitter user, Ali Umar Faragai, has described sex dolls as a conception of the founder of the Church of Satan, Anton Lavey. Lavey founded the church, which now boasts membership of tens of thousands globally, in 1966. Faragai made the claim in a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon. According to Faragai, sex dolls […]
The post How Church Of Satan Founder Conceived Sex Dolls – Man Claims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!