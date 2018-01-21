How Church Of Satan Founder Conceived Sex Dolls – Man Claims

A Twitter user, Ali Umar Faragai, has described sex dolls as a conception of the founder of the Church of Satan, Anton Lavey. Lavey founded the church, which now boasts membership of tens of thousands globally, in 1966. Faragai made the claim in a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon. According to Faragai, sex dolls […]

The post How Church Of Satan Founder Conceived Sex Dolls – Man Claims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

