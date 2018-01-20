How Ekwueme treated his children – Former VP’s daughter, Alexandria
Mrs Alexandria Onyemelukwu, eldest daughter of a former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme on Friday night described the deceased politician as a caring but disciplined father. Onyemelukwu said that Ekwueme gave all the normal things a comfortable father would give the children, but not luxuries. “My father was a very disciplined father who never tolerated our […]
