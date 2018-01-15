How equities jumped by N1.8tr in first two weeks of 2018 – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
How equities jumped by N1.8tr in first two weeks of 2018
Daily Trust
The Nigeria capital market attained new highs within the first two weeks of the year as the market capitalization increased by about N1.76 trillion within the period. The All Share-Index for the first time attained N43,041.54 last week Thursday with …
Sustained equities' rally lifts investors' wealth by 10.2 %
Equities Gain N1.5tn on Sustained Rally
Stock market closes 2nd week of 2018 bullish
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!