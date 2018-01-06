How Father Of The First Baby Of The Year In Osun State, Abiodun Okewunmi, Died Few Hours After Being Honoured By The First Lady

The father of the first baby of the year in Osun State, Mr Abiodun Okewunmi has reportedly died few hours after being honoured by the First Lady of the state, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola on January 1, 2018. The wife of the deceased, Mrs Olanike Okewunmi, delivered her baby around 2:18am on Monday. DAILY POST reports […]

The post How Father Of The First Baby Of The Year In Osun State, Abiodun Okewunmi, Died Few Hours After Being Honoured By The First Lady appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

