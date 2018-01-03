 How I made Davido, Wizkid, others – Eedris AbdulKareem [VIDEO] | Nigeria Today
How I made Davido, Wizkid, others – Eedris AbdulKareem [VIDEO]

Nigerian Musician, Eedris Abdulkareem has blasted Wizkid, Davido for being allegedly disrespectful, claiming he influenced their growth in the entertainment industry. The singer, known for calling out musicians bragged to fans of how he shaped the industry for the young stars. Eedris in a concert, stated that he made way for the young stars so […]

