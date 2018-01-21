 HOW INCREASES AT CALABAR CARNIVAL – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

HOW INCREASES AT CALABAR CARNIVAL – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

HOW INCREASES AT CALABAR CARNIVAL
THISDAY Newspapers
Since the Cross River Carnival Commission introduced the International Carnival Day, it has been lapped by wave after wave of big performances by foreign artistes. Performers from across the globe thrilled the audience at the full capacity Margaret

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.