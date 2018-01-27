 How it all went down! Watch B.T.S Video of Sauti Sol & Tiwa Savage collaboration “Girl Next Door” | Nigeria Today
How it all went down! Watch B.T.S Video of Sauti Sol & Tiwa Savage collaboration “Girl Next Door”

Off their forthcoming Afrikan Sauce LP, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol released the second single last week which is titled Girl Next Door and featured the original African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage. They have now released the behind-the-scenes footage of the Unlimited L.A directed clip. Watch the video below:

The post How it all went down! Watch B.T.S Video of Sauti Sol & Tiwa Savage collaboration “Girl Next Door” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

