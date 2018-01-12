How Kareowei, N/Delta notorious militant was captured by JTF

Okafor Ifiebor Dreaded Bayelsa based bandit and kidnap kingpin, Kareowei was cornered in a community in Delta State by soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force (JTF), after he had allegedly beheaded a Department of State Services, DSS, operative and killed about four soldiers, surrendered to heavily-armed soldiers, who ambushed him at Torugbene community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta state on Thursday. It was gathered that some informants alerted the security agents about the presence of the wounded militant leader after he sneaked into the town for the treatment of his injured shoulder and leg. It was learned that about 2,000 soldiers, who were in search of Kareowei and his gang, cordoned off Torugbene community in the early hours of yesterday, following information that he was taking refuge in the town.

