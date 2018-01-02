 How my fight with Amaechi started – Senator Abe opens up | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How my fight with Amaechi started – Senator Abe opens up

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has finally revealed how his face-off with the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, started. Abe, in an interview with Vanguard over the weekend, said Amaechi had visited his Abuja residence to ask him to kill any […]

How my fight with Amaechi started – Senator Abe opens up

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.