How Nigeria Can Emerge From Being A "Shithole", By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú
Premium Times
How Nigeria Can Emerge From Being A “Shithole”, By Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú
Premium Times
If we must emerge from our “Shithole”, we must tackle mediocrity, endemic corruption and impunity. Actions must have consequences. A culture of excellence is the difference. It is the reason why some countries succeed and others fail. We must strive …
My Weekend Experience & Donald Trump's alleged shithole jab
