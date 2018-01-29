 How Nigerians Die Like Chickens Every Day In Libyan Prisons – Returnees Recount Tragic Tales | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Nigerians Die Like Chickens Every Day In Libyan Prisons – Returnees Recount Tragic Tales

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Many Nigerians evacuated from Libya, who arrived Port Harcourt airport, Rivers State, expressed their joy at being back to the safety of the country with these statements: “Home is sweet, there is no place like home,” Daily Sun report reveals. A total of 1,490 out of 5,037 expected, have been airlifted by MaxAir in three batches. They […]

The post How Nigerians Die Like Chickens Every Day In Libyan Prisons – Returnees Recount Tragic Tales appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.