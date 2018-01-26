How Nigeria’s Naira Fared Against US Dollar This Week – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
How Nigeria's Naira Fared Against US Dollar This Week
Information Nigeria
The Nigerian naira on Wednesday, January 24, stabilized at N360.25 per United States dollar in the Investors' and Exporters' (I&E) window. Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window …
