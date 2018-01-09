 How old is too old to be a world leader? – Washington Post | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How old is too old to be a world leader? – Washington Post

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Washington Post

How old is too old to be a world leader?
Washington Post
When it comes to being a world leader, how old is too old? Voters in Malaysia will soon have to ponder that question, after the country's opposition alliance selected former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to lead its challenge against Najib Razak, the
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ally Seeks Re-Election As Malaysian Premier At 92AllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.