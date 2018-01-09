How old is too old to be a world leader? – Washington Post
Washington Post
How old is too old to be a world leader?
Washington Post
When it comes to being a world leader, how old is too old? Voters in Malaysia will soon have to ponder that question, after the country's opposition alliance selected former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to lead its challenge against Najib Razak, the …
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ally Seeks Re-Election As Malaysian Premier At 92
