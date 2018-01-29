 How PDP prevented Ekwueme from making Nigeria great – Tinubu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How PDP prevented Ekwueme from making Nigeria great – Tinubu

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has claimed that Nigeria would have been a better place if the late former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme, was allowed to play his rightful role in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Tinubu stated this in a tribute to the deceased elder statesman on […]

How PDP prevented Ekwueme from making Nigeria great – Tinubu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.