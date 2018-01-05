How Pregnant Igbo Women Were Killed In 1966 In The North.. Including Their Babies – Fani Kayode
As tweetd By Fani Kayode… “How can you kill a pregnant woman, remove the unborn child and slaughter it?”- Benue APC Chairman. That is their way. In 1966 during the pogroms in the north they did it to 100,000 Igbos. They targetted pregnant Igbo women, cut out their babies and smashed their heads open! “How […]
The post How Pregnant Igbo Women Were Killed In 1966 In The North.. Including Their Babies – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab .
