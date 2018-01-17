How ride-hailing technology can tackle unemployment

By Prince Osuagwu

Adapting to local conditions, transport apps are enabling Nigerian users to cut through gridlocks while creating massive jobs on a driver-partner scheme.

A group of Nigerian driver partners of ride hailing app, Taxify, recently decided to share their success stories as a way of encouraging other partners, particularly the teeming Nigerian unemployed youths, to embrace the power of technology in problem solving.

Driver partners on the Taxify platform talked about the ease of driving, the flexible hours that makes it an option for not just the unemployed but also for the underemployed.

A particularly inspiring story of the Taxify revolution is that of Ayo Johnson, who was banker but was laid off in the heat of the recession in 2016. With a family of four to feed and no other source of income, he turned to Taxify. In his first week he made ¦ 95,000, a figure he wasn’t even making in the new generation bank where he worked.

“I am now able to provide for my family, keep my kids in good schools and because of the flexibility of the platform, still make it home everyday to spend time with them,” Johnson said.

A female driver partner, Victoria Igein, said, “I’ve been working with Taxify for a year now; it has been the only e-sharing driver’s platform I have worked with since I lost my job in Abuja as a banker and came back to Lagos. It took me a while to get my current job, which I shuffle with being a Taxify driver, but I have been able to manage both thus far.

“The platform has met 8/10 of my expectations as it favours drivers by giving more percentages and bonuses for working long hours, weekends and holidays. So I make as much as I need on Taxify and I haven’t ever bothered thinking of moving on to other platforms.”

One year ago, Emmanuel Akpan became a driver for Taxify. In that time, he says he has seen his monthly salary nearly double. The 44-year-old driver makes about 16 trips per day.

“The experience has been good, especially compared with other ride hailing platforms. There is more money, and the clientele has more trust in you.”

Kehinde Adegbite is another driver partner and he enthused; “I was on another ride-hailing platform before now and we were badly treated. Hence, the coming of Taxify has been a relief. It came when we were down, it has empowered us. The commission is just unbeatable, they take only 15 percent commission in contrast to competitions that takes 25 percent. Taxify also constantly provides drivers with bonuses to further supplement their earnings.”

Chuks Izedinuor, drove on Taxify for a week, then decided to drive full time after losing his job. He said; “I cannot say so much about it for now but it has been extremely productive to work with the platform and I would definitely recommend it to other people.”

Findings from a three-month research conducted by indigenous communications and public relations company, Plexus Media Interlinks Limited, shows that about 2,000 people who are out of school and seeking employment have taken to Taxify as a viable platform to be self-employed. The study shows that a further one in 10 unemployed graduates are considering getting on the app to earn a living, or may have commenced the process to be signed on the platform as driver partners.

Taxify drivers are required to follow certain procedures before driving on the platform. After signing up to drive online at partners.taxify.eu and submitting all relevant authentic documents, they are trained and pass through an on boarding process before driving on the platform. Drivers are then evaluated by passengers after each trip to ensure that quality is maintained.

In meantime, Taxify is expanding its African footprint. In addition to its presence in Lagos and Abuja it is present in over six African cities and Over 30 cities accros Europe, the Middle East and Central America.

