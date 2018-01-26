How Seven Policemen And Two Soldiers Were Killed In Adamawa During Herdsmen, Farmers Crisis

Bello Mohammed, the Brigade Commander, 23rd Amour Brigade Yola, has said that seven policemen and two soldiers lost their lives within the past two months as a result of Numan sectarian crisis involving herdsmen and farmers. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed made this known Thursday in Yola while addressing a town […]

