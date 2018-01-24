How Syd Bennett launched an R&B career with old MacBooks and a microphone
Syd Bennett, lead singer of R&B group The Internet, talks to Digital Trends about how she turned a crappy MacBook, a few living rooms, Limewire, and some recording equipment into a music career that would later spawn a Grammy nomination.
The post How Syd Bennett launched an R&B career with old MacBooks and a microphone appeared first on Digital Trends.
