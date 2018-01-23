How Tinubu, Akande sneaked out of Aso Villa after meeting with Buhari

National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and former Interim national chairman, Bisi Akande, left the presidential villa on Tuesday without speaking to State House Correspondents. The duo sneaked out of the villa in tinted vehicles after a close-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The were ushered away to their waiting vehicles by […]

How Tinubu, Akande sneaked out of Aso Villa after meeting with Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

