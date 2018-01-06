How to avoid herdsmen, farmers unending clashes —Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How to avoid herdsmen, farmers unending clashes —Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders
Vanguard
Ibrahim Galma is the Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Benue state chapter. In this interview, the Graduate of Animal Science who spoke on behalf of the leadership of the association in the state, gave …
Why we attacked Benue communities-Miyetti Allah cattle breeders
Miyetti Allah condemns Benue killings
Killer herdsmen not part of us – Miyetti Allah
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!