How To Get The Right Eyeglasses That Will Suit The Frame Of Your Face

It’s sometimes a herculean task getting the right type of frames that will suit the structure of your face. From eyeglasses recommended by an optician to glasses meant for fun, choosing the right type of eyeglasses can go a long way in complementing your appearance.

Glasses are no more strictly for seeing better as they can do a whole lot in our age to transform the way other people see you.

It is thus important that you don’t just settle for glass frames that are outdated but go all out to choose the one that will suit you best.

The most important thing is that you should ensure that you pitch your facial structure to the eyeglasses than pitching your eyeglasses to your face. Follow these tips to pick the perfect pair of eyeglasses.

Rectangular Frames

Rectangular frames are the classic models that have refused to go away in modern times. The reason for this may be because of the fact that they suit an array of facial structures from oval to heart shaped faces to round round faces.

The square edges of rectangular frames help to serve as a contrast for people with rounder faces.

You can also consider changing your style by going for a black coloured rectangular frame. If you want your eyeglasses to be more stylish. Go on and pick a pair that will have more details such as a different colour lying along the inside of the frame and clearer bottoms.

Round Frames

These type of frames were common in the past and as been commonly adduced to geeks. You really don’t want to cop these frames especially if you have large eyeballs as they can make your eyes seem bigger than they actually are. It’s best to ditch them for their half round, half square brothers. If your jawline is strong, go for a round or oval frame.

Square Frames

Square frames go best for people with bony features but who still want to retain a modern style.

Celebrity Frames

I call these frames celebrity frames because no one except someone in show business will be interested in wearing star frames or crescent shaped frames. These glasses mostly have cosmetic value and have little to do with seeing.

Furthermore, the materials and colours can also have a significant effect on how your eyeglasses fit your face. Some materials include

Tortoise Shell Frames

This material is an ideal cross for a geek who still knows more than enough to party and rock the dance floor. These frames bring some sort of versatility that complements and array of angular faces but they best go with round frames.

Metal Frames

To get the best out of metallic frames, go for a more rounder frame as opposed to oval readers. This will add proportion and balance to your face. If you have a broad forehead, high cheekbones, narrow chin or a heart shaped faces, light rectangular metallic frames will best suit you.

The post How To Get The Right Eyeglasses That Will Suit The Frame Of Your Face appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

