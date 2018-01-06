 How to have a successful marriage that lasts, according to relationship experts who married each other – Business Insider | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How to have a successful marriage that lasts, according to relationship experts who married each other – Business Insider

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Business Insider

How to have a successful marriage that lasts, according to relationship experts who married each other
Business Insider
We interviewed four couples in which both partners are relationship experts about their best marriage advice. Common themes emerged, including: Stay curious about your partner, and know the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Ultimately

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.