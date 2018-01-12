How To Remedy Apple’s Battery Performance Issues

While we were putting our feet up over the December / January holiday period, news of Apple’s battery issues dominated headlines.

No one wants their beloved iPhone slowing down over time, but how easy is it to ensure your phone keeps on running like a finely tuned machine?

Turns out it’s pretty easy, because local Apple favourite Digicape has announced its battery replacement process for clients.

Here’s Mark Parsons, Technical Director at Digicape:

“If you suspect that the battery of your iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 or 7 Plus may need to be replaced, bring your device in to any Digicape store for a diagnosis, or contact the Digicape Service Centre to book an appointment time convenient to you. We have dedicated iOS specialists on standby to offer clients speedy service.”

You can reach Digicape’s Cape Town Service Centre on 0860 10 51 55, and their Jozi Service Centre on 0860 77 88 88.

So, what happens from there? Well, if the battery is eligible for replacement, you can take your iPhone home with you while the parts are on order, and then return within five to seven working days to have your new battery installed.

The installation process itself will take around 45 minutes, and replacement batteries will cost a maximum of R430.

Voila – your phone is running like a boss again.

You can find Digicape’s store locations here, and if you somehow still haven’t read Seth’s iPhone X review get on that here.

