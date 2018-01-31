How to watch the 2018 State of the Union address online tonight
On January 30, President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress. It’s a big event, and every major news station and publication will be covering it. Here’s how to watch online.
The post How to watch the 2018 State of the Union address online tonight appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!