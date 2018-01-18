 How Toothpaste Ingredient Fights Malaria – New Study Reveals | Nigeria Today
How Toothpaste Ingredient Fights Malaria – New Study Reveals

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Scientists from Britain’s Cambridge University claim that a common ingredient of toothpaste could be developed to fight drug-resistant strains of malaria. Artificially-Intelligent (AI)‘robot scientist’ has found that a common ingredient of toothpaste could be developed to fight drug-resistant strains of malaria. In a study in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists from Britain’s Cambridge University who […]

