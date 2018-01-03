 How Was WWE RAW Viewership For The First 2018 Episode With Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar? – Wrestling Inc. | Nigeria Today
How Was WWE RAW Viewership For The First 2018 Episode With Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar?

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment


How Was WWE RAW Viewership For The First 2018 Episode With Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar?
Wrestling Inc.
Monday's New Year's Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returning for a brawl with Kane as the main event segment, drew 2.865 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.703 million viewers for the final episode of
