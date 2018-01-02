 How Would You Fix Nigeria If You Were The President Come 2019? | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Would You Fix Nigeria If You Were The President Come 2019?

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

I want to know what each person would do to fix Nigeria if he/she were elected president. What policies would you implement in order of time? On Dec 15, INEC approved the registration of 21 new political parties. Some comments on the vanguard website included – “Confused country”, “Madness, bunch of political loafers.”, “wat nonsense […]

The post How Would You Fix Nigeria If You Were The President Come 2019? appeared first on Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.