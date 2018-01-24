How Young Nigerians Will Chase Old People Away From Power – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria. In a statement on his official Facebook page, the governor advised youth who wish to chase old people from power to join a party and participate in the process. He said, ”Young people […]

The post How Young Nigerians Will Chase Old People Away From Power – El-rufai appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

