How youths can take over governance — Okojie, real estate expert

Dr. Dorry Afe Okojie, Chief Executive Officer of DAF Homes and Estates Ltd, has called on youths to always strive to impact on people’s lives wherever they may be.

The real estate entrepreneur made the call after he was honoured with the Distinguished Private Sector Practitioner Award by the Benin National Congress(BNC) in Benin-City.

“The recent clamour for the youths to occupy important position of governance is not misplaced. It’s what obtains right now in most parts of the world. The youths are taking over”, he said.

“It’s nothing strange. Nigeria need to wake up to the reality of our time. My advice for the youth is that they should grab the opportunity with both hands and ensure that it counts.

“Such an opportunity should never be allowed to slide past”.

On the effect of insecurity on the business environment, Okojie said government should put the right parameters in place to make for a conducive environment for business to thrive.

BNC, while handing over to Okojie the award plaque, described him as “a source of inspiration to the teeming youths in Edo State and has contributed immensely to youth empowerment and employment programmes organised and financed from his personal resources with a view to uplifting the quality of life of his people as a service to humanity. “

The post How youths can take over governance — Okojie, real estate expert appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

