HUGE: South African Film Nominated For Oscar

It happened, finally – now we just need a win.

In November last year, local animation studio Triggerfish won a BAFTA for their interpretation of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes.

Of course we celebrated, all the while crossing our fingers and toes that they would get an Oscar nomination, too.

Well, a congratulations is in order.

Nominated in the Best Animated Short Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, here’s a taste of what it’s all about:

Damn, I love the Revolting Rhymes. You can check out all this year’s nominations here.

A little more on Triggerfish:

Established in 1996, Triggerfish is a Cape Town-based film and entertainment company. The studio has produced two of the top five highest-grossing South African feature films of all time: Adventures in Zambezia (2012) and Khumba (2013). In collaboration with Magic Light Pictures, Triggerfish has also animated three previous BBC Christmas adaptations: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man (2015) and Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes (2016), which both won the Cristal for a TV Production at top global animation festival, Annecy, among other accolades, as well as Donaldson and Scheffler’s The Highway Rat (2017).

Pretty impressive CV, right?

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

