Hugh Masekela ( April 4, 1939 – Jan 23, 2018): Up, Up And Away
Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, trumpeter, flugelhorn-player, singer, composer and activist finally succumbed to the ravages of cancer on 23 January, 2018. It was a long and bitter fight. At last, he went the way of all mortals. But Masekela was a bit different. He was not just another South African, he was a citizen of the […]
The post Hugh Masekela ( April 4, 1939 – Jan 23, 2018): Up, Up And Away appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!