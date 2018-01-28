HUGH MASEKELA HIS TRUMPET GOES SILENT

The iconic South African trumpeter, Hugh Masekela, who passed last week had a blossoming relationship with Nigeria and the Nigerian music industry. Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Vanessa Obioha chronicle the life and times of the world famous jazz musician

It was the last day of an exciting weekend hosted by the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival that featured international artistes like Common, Omar and Femi Kuti, and local acts Black Coffee, Thandiswa Mazwai and TKZee in Johannesburg, South Africa. The World famous South African trumpeter and jazz musician, Hugh Masakela, was a prominent headliner. A few weeks to the event he had become ill and was hospitalised. However, his name was left on the bill because the organisers were hopeful he might recover and make it to the event. Alas, the day came and Hugh’s place was empty with no one there to blow his horn. That weekend in October last year, it was all over the news. Masakela was down with prostate cancer.

Having made many memorable trips to Nigeria, Masakela was well known to Nigerians, particularly in the music circle. Many Nigerians mourned his recent demise like they would one of their own.

Ayoola Sadare, a jazz promoter and convener of the Lagos International Jazz Festival, recalled his encounter with Masakela. One fateful day in 2008, Sadare, met with his friend Kunle Ayo the award-winning South African-based Nigerian guitarist. Ayo had just flown in from South Africa. At their meeting, the guitarist told the bright-eyed Sasare that Hugh Masekela was interested in the just concluded maiden edition of his jazz festival. For a young chap who just forayed into the business, it was hard to believe that someone with a larger-than-life status would pay attention to him. A doubting Thomas, it wasn’t until his friend Ayo placed a call to the South African legend and handed the phone to him did he believe his ears.

“Hello?”

“You are the man who does the Lagos Jazz festival?” said the voice from the other end of the line.

“Yes.” Ayoola replied, still trying to figure out if this was really happening.

“And you don’t have Hugh Masekela on it?”

At that moment, Ayoola was star-struck. It dawned on him that his friend was not playing on his emotions. Hugh Masekela was on the phone. He was actually speaking to ‘Bra Hugh’ on the phone. If anyone had brought a needle near his head at that exact moment, it would have exploded. For a moment he was speechless. What should he say?

Stuttering for the right words, he said, “Of course, sir, I will love to have you on my platform.”

Subsequent interactions at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival had Masekela back-slapping and clinking glasses with Sadare who seized each of those moments to take countless pictures with his hero. At one time, ‘Bra Hugh’ jokingly asked him if he was not tired of taking pictures with him.

That encounter was a major turning point for Sadare. He began to think bigger. Instead of featuring Masekela on his subsequent shows, he decided to have a Hugh Masekela themed concert. That dream unfortunately did not come true as the greatest African Jazz singer of all time lost the battle to prostate cancer on Tuesday, January 23. The news elicited emotional tributes from his fans all over the world on different social media platforms as well as world leaders.

Nigerian university teacher, critic and poet dedicated a poem ‘Waiting for the Rain’ (for Hugh Masekela) in his 2002 book, ‘Book of the Sun’. The first verse is a fitting tribute to the late musician. ‘Your trumpet pumps the wind into a bold, metallic roar; the universe throbs in awe a worsted thunder whines in a blue corner of the sky. Waiting, waiting for the Rain.’

One of the Nigerian musicians privileged to have shared performance space with Masakela is Afrobeat King, Femi Kuti. He paid a glowing compliment to the late trumpeter on his Instagram page. “He was a father to me, humble, kind, funny, great musician, fighter against injustice, a giant of Africa (brother and friend to my father). Condolences to Mr. Hugh’s family, we pray for abundant strength for you all. RIP Mr. Hugh. From the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe came a very emotional statement. “Bra Hugh I sure am gonna miss the humour but also the shear intelligence about Africa. Renowned muisician and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s protégé, Dede Mabiaku described Masakela as ‘hero, friend, father and mentor’. Mike Dada, convener of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, hinted on a post-humous honour for Masakela from the organisation “at its fifth edition scheduled to hold in November 2018. AFRIMA will celebrate the life of an African music icon and activist. Masekela was nominated for three nominations at the 2017 AFRIMA Awards in the categories of ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’ for his recent single ‘Shango’, ‘Album of the Year’ for his recent album ‘No Borders’ and for the ‘Best Artiste in African Jazz’. These three nominations show that the legend waxed strong till his last breadth. Masekela was scheduled to be at the host city, Lagos, Nigeria, for the 2017 AFRIMA Awards in November but was unable to make it due to his ill health in spite of all his efforts.

The President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, stated “it is a huge loss for the continent and African music. Masekela’s music had the depth, the lyricism and the instrumentation that place the legend in

the class of world music classics with a definitive signature of its African sound. The music icon will be greatly missed but his music and struggle for free and prosperous Africa will always be in our hearts and minds.”

The late Jazz superstar had several encounters with some of Nigeria’s music heavyweights during his lifetime. The first was Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo- Kuti whom he visited during his exile. By this time, Masekela was overwhelmed with the need to connect with fellow artistes from other parts of Africa. The year was 1973. It was Fela who introduced him to the young band from Ghana, Hedzoleh Soundz. Together, they produced one of the exuberant, percussive tracks ‘Patience’.

By 2010, Masekela shared the stage with Fela’s son Femi Kuti at the opening ceremony of the football World Cup, which was being held in South Africa.

He was also a regular face at some of the concerts held in Nigeria including the Bayelsa International Jazz Festival which Sadare’s company was contracted to organise its first edition. Sadare recalled being rebuked by the legend when the organisers failed to kick off on time.

“He had come for his rehearsals only to find out that the team was not ready. He called me aside and rebuked me. He told me we needed to do things right, to up our game. That was a very big lesson for me. I was in no way offended by his rebuke. It was wise words from a sage.”

For that particular festival in 2013, Masekela and his band were dressed in the south-south costume. Expectedly, he gave a very breathtaking performance that left the audience in awe.

Perhaps, it is Kunle Ayo who has benefitted most from the artiste.

During an interview to promote his album ‘Atunse: The Revolution’, the award-winning guitarist described the late iconic musician as a dignified mentor. “Bra Hugh is like a father to me and he’s been trying to get me to understand a few things which came to be on this album. I’m producing his new project as a result of this relationship as well. People will love what we did here, and how it translated to his own album as well.” It was also through the jazz legend that Ayo learnt to encourage younger and upcoming artistes.

Interestingly, it was the same year that Sadare first heard from Masekela that the singer learnt of his prostate cancer. He never let it out until last year. Though he carried on for almost a decade, he later gave up the ghost after being bedridden for days.

The morning after his death, Ayoola was still plaintive. He was in his home listening to some of the late icon’s songs on his laptop.

“An African Iroko tree has fallen. Masekela was not just a musician, he was an icon. I’m particularly pained by his death because I wanted to honor him with a gig. He was one of the musicians that brought South African jazz to the forefront. He was a great performer. Once he starts performing, no matter the genre, whether you are young or old, you will be in awe. He commands a great stage presence. He was not just a musician or an instrumentalist, he was the full package with the way he engaged the audience by expertly playing the trumpet. He made us enjoy the trumpet. Trumpet players are rare, because the trumpet is difficult to play unlike the saxophone but when you see an instrumentalist who not only plays the trumpet but makes you enjoy the sound, then you know he is a master. That was Hugh Masekela. He will always be evergreen.”

A statement by his family, said the father of South African Jazz died peacefully in Johannesburg. His music was regarded as an activist contribution which is contained in the minds and memory of millions across the six continents.

“We are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of six decades.”

South African President Jacob Zuma expressed his condolences, saying Masekela, “kept the torch of freedom alive globally, fighting apartheid through his music and mobilising international support for the struggle for liberation and raising awareness of the evils of apartheid … His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten.”

The Minister for Arts and Culture, South Africa Nathi Mthethwa, described him as a musician who “uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music…the nation has lost a one-of-a-kind musician.”

His son, Selema, a film and TV producer, journalist and musician, chose to remember his father as a man who was both ageless and immortal.

“Of the countless shows I had the honour to watch my dad perform, each felt like the first time, each felt brand new.”

Born Ramopolo Hugh Masekela on April 4, 1939, in Witbank, South Africa, a coal-mining town near Johannesburg, the trumpeter, cornetist, singer, composer and flugelhornist didn’t inherit any musical gift from his parents. His father Thomas was a sculptor while his mother Pauline was a social worker. His grandmother who raised him ran an illegal bar for miners. His interaction with music however was influenced by his uncle whom he said had the greatest voice and sang along with all the records from Count Basie to Louis Armstrong.

Masekela would later fall in love with the wind instrument, the trumpet after watching Kirk Douglas play a character modeled on American jazz cornetist Bix Beiderbecke in the 1950 film ‘Young Man with a Horn’. He saw the film as a schoolboy at the Harlem Bioscope in Johannesburg’s Sophiatown. Although he was just 14 years old, Masekela was so fascinated by the instrument that he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to be a trumpeter.

Another horn hero of the late icon was the American trumpeter Miles Davis. From him, Masekela learnt to constantly reinvent his style of music. He began to show genuine interest in trumpet playing even if he had no instrument of his own to practice with. His feisty penchant for the trumpet drew the attention of the anti- apartheid chaplain at St. Peter’s Secondary School now known as St. Martin’s School, Trevor Huddleston. Huddleston played various roles in Masekela’s life. Having noticed the young teen’s interest in music, he asked the leader of the then Johannesburg “Native” Municipal Brass Band, Uncle Sauda, to teach Masekela the rudiments of trumpet playing. Masekela quickly mastered the instrument and with some of his schoolmates who also became interested in playing instruments, they formed South Africa’s first youth orchestra: the Huddleston Jazz Band. If Masekela thought his dream had come true, he was in for a bigger surprise when the burnished Huddleston handed him his first trumpet in the 1950s from acclaimed jazz singer Louis Armstrong.

“Father Huddleston… met my idol Louis Armstrong and told him about our band. Louis’s response was: ‘Well‚ I got to send them one of my horns‚’ and he did. What this did for the band was get us on the front page of every major newspaper and magazine in SA – a first for a black group,” he told TimesLive.

But with the fame came the pain and agony to walk the streets of South Africa as a proud black man. The racial segregation was so widespread that there were certain areas the blacks were restricted to. This struggle was vividly depicted in Masekela’s songs. The agony, conflict, and exploitation his country faced during the 1950s and 1960s inspired and influenced him to make music and also spread political change. He was an artist who used his music to portray the struggles and sorrows, as well as the joys and passions of his country. His music protested about apartheid, slavery, government; the hardships individuals were living. Masekela reached a large population that also felt oppressed due to the country’s situation.

Another opportunity to reach international stardom came knocking on his door in 1958 during the Manhattan Brothers tour of South Africa. Masekela wound up in the orchestra of the musical ‘King Kong’, written by Todd Matshikiza. The musical became South Africa’s first blockbuster theatrical success. It was during this tour that Masekela met the late Miriam Makeba who was in the lead. He married her in 1964 but their marriage hit the rocks in 1966. Notwithstanding, the duo had a good working relationship after their divorce. He had subsequent marriages to Chris Calloway, Jabu Mbatha and Elinam Cofie.

The Jazz Epistles which Masekela formed with Abdullah Ibrahim, Kippie Moeketsi, Makhaya Ntshoko and Johnny Gertze at the end of 1959 also fetched fame for Masekela. They were the first African jazz group to record an LP and performed to record-breaking audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town through late 1959 to early 1960.

1960 marked a new chapter for the trumpeter. The Sharpeville massacre made Masekela to reach out to Huddleston to help him leave the country. Along with some other friends, they got the three-time Grammy Award nominee admitted into London’sGuildhall School of Music. During that period, Masekela visited the United States, where he was befriended by Harry Belafonte. The latter and Makeba encouraged him to attend Manhattan School of Music in New York, where he studied classical trumpet from 1960 to 1964. It was during this period that he met his idol Armstrong. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he revealed that Armstrong pushed him to learn how to sing. That encounter also influenced his style of music.

In 1967, he performed at the Monterey Pop Festival alongside Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Ravi Shankar, The Who and Jimi Hendrix. He also performed with Paul Simon on the Graceland tour in the 1980s in Botswana where he founded the Botswana International School of Music (BISM), which held its first workshop in Gaborone in that year. The event, still in existence, continues as the annual Botswana Music Camp, giving local musicians of all ages and from all backgrounds the opportunity to play and perform together.

The Graceland tour featured other South Africans like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Miriam Makeba, Ray Phiri, and other elements of the band Kalahari, with which Masekela recorded in the 1980s.

Masekela also contributed to the musical development of the critically acclaimed musical ‘Sarafina: The Music of Liberation’.

While in the United States, he made hits but it was his 1968 hit ‘Grazing in the Grass’ that earned him an international critical acclaim. The smashing single sold four million copies and topped US charts.

However his 1987 hit ‘Bring Him Back Home’, a song calling for the release of the late apartheid fighter Nelson Mandela drew millions to Masekela. The song became a national anthem for the anti-apartheid movement in the country. He later returned to South Africa in 1990 when Mandela was released.

Bra Hugh as he is fondly called was not immune to some of the inner battles most musicians fight. He succumbed to the gripping hands of alcohol and cocaine addiction during his stay in the US. The effects were so bad that nobody wanted to hire him. Not until 1997 did he decide to seek medical help. That too came with a costly price. He also set up a rehabilitation programme with other artists in 2001.

In 2003, he was featured in the documentary film ‘Amandla!: A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony’. In 2004, he released his autobiography, ‘Still Grazing: The Musical Journey of Hugh Masekela’, co-authored with journalist D. Michael Cheers, which detailed Masekela’s struggles against apartheid in his homeland, as well as his personal struggles with alcoholism from the late 1970s through to the 1990s. In this period, he migrated, in his personal recording career, to mbaqanga, jazz/funk, and the blending of South African sounds, through two albums he recorded with Herb Alpert.

