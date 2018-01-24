Human factor, not witches cause of road crashes – FRSC

Owerri – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has attributed most road crashes on Nigerian roads to human factors and not witchcraft as believed by some people in the country.

Sector Commander of the corps in Imo, Mr Joseph Aremu made this known in Owerri on Wednesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The sector commander advised motorists in the country to always stick to traffic rules and obey all road signs.

Aremu said that contrary to belief by some Nigerians that road crashes was a manipulation of witches, major causes of most auto crashes were over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and bad tyres.

According to him, a driver will lose sense of judgment if he decides to drive under the influence of alcohol and when the right judgment is lost, the next result is auto crash.

The commander said that the corps in Imo were doing everything possible to ensure that road users stick to traffic rule, adding that the command will go tough on traffic offenders.

Aremu said that though road crashes had reduced in the state, the FRSC would continue to partner with relevant sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the road was safe for all. (NAN)

